Two-headed crocodile sculpture crafted with quail eggs

Sarah Lee makes amazing sculptures using eggshells, like this two-headed croc covered in quail eggshells.
Her Instagram has lots of other onderful pieces like this molting ouroboros:
More soothing maker project-watching as Steven Richter 3D prints and paints a set of Mandalorian armor (helmet and upper body plates) and then sculpts, casts, and paints a Boba Fett bust. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Aki Inomata places various materials in tanks and enclosures with animals. She then records the interactions, and in some cases presents the modified materials as sculptures. The effect is often quite lovely. Image: YouTube / TEDx Talks READ THE REST
Xiang Duan creates very detailed stone carvings into stones, making them appear to sit atop the rock from which they were sculpted. She also does amazingly detailed paintings inside small glass containers: Image: Instagram / Xiang Duan READ THE REST
