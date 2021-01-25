Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio will step down, focus on new project yet to be revealed

Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role.

Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Your guess in the Boing Boing BBS.

From Reuters:

Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Apple said in a statement. He will be replaced by company veteran John Ternus, who will join the executive team as senior vice president of hardware engineering. Riccio, who joined Apple over two decades ago as vice president of product design, was named vice president of iPad hardware engineering in 2010 and leads the Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod engineering teams.

