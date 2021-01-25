Bad food, low spirits plague Mar-A-Lago's declining membership

Disgraced former US President Donald Trump's gaudy golf club is losing members and serving bad food.

CNN:

Many once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to former President Donald Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort."It's a very dispirited place," Laurence Leamer, historian and author of "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," told MSNBC host Alex Witt on "Weekends with Alex Witt" Saturday. He said members are "not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good."Leamer said he spoke to a number of former members who "silently walked out" after Trump left office.Trump moved to the Palm Beach, Florida, estate after his term ended last week. But without the cachet of the sitting president of the United States working at the estate, guests are finding Mar-a-Lago lost a step.There isn't any entertainment on the property during the pandemic, and Leamer added, "It's a sad place … it's not what it was."