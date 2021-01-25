Belligerent gas station racist says he doesn't like cameras

In this footage, a customer at a gas station directs racist comments at an elderly cashier, throws products at him and threatens to kill him. At one point, the customer remarks that "I don't like cameras." Portland police arrested the man, named as Brian Miller, and charged him with criminal mischief and robbery. KOIN News 6:

The store owner's son, who requested that their names not be released for safety reasons, issued this statement:

"I believe this was an example of white privilege. The guy was released less than 24 hours after it happened with just a slap on the wrist. If the roles were reversed, I think the outcome would have been very different."