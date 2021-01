The U.S. House of Representatives has delivered its article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate, which formally sets into motion the trial against the only American president in history to be impeached two times.

Trump's Senate trial will begin the week of February 8.

House impeachment managers walking over an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/9va3nhsgWm — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 26, 2021

LOOK: The U.S. House delivers the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate after a formal procession across the Capitol https://t.co/OvmFxboqgG pic.twitter.com/PyYWugA4PL — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 26, 2021

The impeachment managers walk over the article of impeachment to the Senate pic.twitter.com/od7xYPyBZA — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) January 26, 2021