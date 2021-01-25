Man in mask walks into police station with assault rifle, is told sternly to put it down

In this footage from February 2017, a man wearing a balaclava and other tacticool accouterments arms himself with an assault rifle and walks into a police station to complain about being pulled over. There, he is ordered to put the gun down and get on the ground. What was it about this gentleman that afforded him the firm yet professional police treatment that all civilians should enjoy?

James Baker, 24, of Leonard, and Brandon Vreeland, 40, of Jackson, are both charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disturbing the peace and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. Baker was also charged with brandishing a weapon. "The ultimate objective is public safety for everyone; including police officers," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Both got jail time.