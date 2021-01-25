'Meat peripherals': brain interfaces are coming, says Steam president Gabe Newell

Interviewed by New Zealand's 1 News, Gabe Newell (of Valve and Steam fame) says "meat peripherals" are coming. You will enjoy them.

Newell admits some of the ideas may seem incredible, and said some of the discussions he's having around BCIs are "indistinguishable from science fiction" — but according to him, game developers would be making a mistake by not investigating BCIs within the short-term future.

To help them to do that, Newell said Valve is currently working on an open-source BCI software project, allowing developers to begin to interpret the signals being read from people's brains using hardware like modified VR (virtual reality) helmets.