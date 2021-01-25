Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for Governor of Arkansas

Former Trump administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas this morning with a video straight out of the Leni Rienfenstahl School of Propaganda.





The seven minute video has what can best be described as an alternative facts recall of Sanders' time at the White House.





I took on the media, the radical left and their cancel culture, and I won.

So much winning.



Sanders left the Trump administration in June of 2019. This will be an interesting race to watch as Sanders is the first high profile member of the disastrous administration to run for public office. She'll be running against current Lt. Governor Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the Republican primary.



