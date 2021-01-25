Save 20% on this surreal print from the Hidden Moves art collection

"Art is the journey of a free soul." – Alev Oguz

There's probably nothing in your home that makes a more immediate statement about you and the person you are than what's hanging on your walls.

And, when what's hanging on your walls is Welsh artist and designer Rhys Owens…well, that's a very particular statement indeed.

Owens is perhaps best known by his pseudonym Hidden Moves, using his career in graphic design and printing along with a love for anthropomorphic characters and urban settings to craft artwork that is truly striking, idiosyncratic, and undeniably eye-catching.

Right now, you can add one of Owens' coolest creations, an art block framed print called Say Cheese, to the permanent art display in your own home.

To say this piece will draw attention doesn't do it adequate justice. Printed at 20 by 30 inches and encased in a handmade, black-stained, 2-inch deep Ash wood frame milled from North American sustainable trees, Say Cheese jumps off the printed page.

Against a background of muted blues and greens, the lone figure in Say Cheese can best be described as a gonzo astronaut. With a head encased in a traditional space traveler's helmet over a casual shirt and t-shirt wardrobe ensemble, we're not sure exactly what's hiding on the face inside that helmet…or why it appears to have the stars on its mind. But, no matter what's going on in this print, it's sure to elicit a reaction from visitors and spur conversation. And isn't that what art is for?

This art block piece also comes with an easy-to-use hanging kit so you can have it up and mounted in no time.

This Say Cheese by Hidden Moves art print is usually sold for $150, but as part of this offer, it's available now for 20% off, down to only $119.95.

Prices subject to change.