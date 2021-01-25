Tacoma terror cop plows through crowd in police SUV

A police officer in Tacoma plowed into a crowd of people Saturday night, hospitalizing at least one of those run over. The crowd, of about 100 people, were gathered late at night to watch drivers do donuts in an intersection.

Afterward, protesters gathered at the intersection where it happened, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reported. "I was shocked, I was shaken, I was confused, I was scared. This officer just ran this group of people over and then fled the scene," a woman at the scene told KIRO-TV. "I want justice for the people who just got injured."

As Tacoma police have it, their officer drove into the crowd to clear the intersection, and drove out of it becase he "feared for his safety".