Performed for your Monday morning appreciation by Maytree. See also: Tetris.
The Windows startup and other sounds, performed acapella
Hanna-Barbera sound effects compilation
I've posted curated selections before, but this set of Hanna-Barbera sound effects stacks all of them back-to-back in sequence. It's weirdly stressful, an unstoppable barrage of cartoon violence dancing on what are already the lowest-quality nostalgia neurons in your collection. Jump to 2:12 for the "cat whiskers being pulled out" collection. READ THE REST
NASA releases the music of the Milky Way as "recorded" by space telescopes
NASA translated digital data collected by space telescopes into lovely soundscapes that spark the imagination. A collaboration between visualization scientist Kimberly Arcand (CXC), astrophysicist Matt Russo, and musician Andrew Santaguida, this space sonification project is part of a NASA public education initiative. From NASA: The translation begins on the left side of the image and… READ THE REST
Ta-dum: How the Netflix sound was born (it almost had a goat's bleat)
This is terrific. Dallas Taylor, the host of the podcast Twenty Thousand Hertz, learns the origin story of Netflix's "ta-dum" sound (aka "sonic logo") from its creators. Mashable: In an episode dedicated solely to this sound, Netflix VP of Product Todd Yellin starts out by revealing that it's actually called "ta-dum" internally. Yellin is a… READ THE REST
