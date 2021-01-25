Volcanic rock that looks like Cookie Monster is worth big bucks

California-based geologist Mike Bowers unearthed a very special agate while rock hunting in the Rio Grande dol sul region near Soledade in Brazil last year.

Once split in two, the egg-shaped volcanic rock revealed twin sapphire quartz mugs, creamy googly eyes, and smiling gaping maws—a design that bears an uncanny likeness to Sesame Street's most beloved glutton, Cookie Monster. Apparently, it's rare to find such a perfect caricature in the geological world.

"Bowers said: "This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face… there are many approximate ones, but rare to find clear well-defined like that." – Mike Bowers, LAD Bible

Bowers is receiving offers upwards of $10K for the mineral Muppet.