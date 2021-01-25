Watch: Baby panda clings to zookeeper's leg and doesn't want to let go

Carla Sinclair

While a zookeeper at Everland Zoo in South Korea tries to go about his duties, the six-month-old panda cub he is tending to is a real clinger. He grips onto the man's leg and clearly doesn't want to let go. Named Fu Bao, the Chinese giant panda is the first to be born in South Korea, according to BBC.