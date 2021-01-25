Watch inaugural poet Amanda Gorman's TED talk about the political power of poetry

Three years before National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, 21, stole the inaugural stage with "The Hill We Climb," she gave this provocative, enlightening, and rousing TED-Ed talk titled "Using your voice is a political choice." From TED:

Poetry is for everyone, she says, and at its core it's all about connection and collaboration. In this fierce talk and performance, she explains why poetry is inherently political, pays homage to her honorary ancestors and stresses the value of speaking out despite your fears. "Poetry has never been the language of barriers," Gorman says. "It's always been the language of bridges."