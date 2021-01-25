"Who's Yellen Now?" A hip hop tribute to new Sec of the Treasury

During Biden's announcement of his Secretary of the Treasury pick, Janet Yellen, he made a quip about her now needing her own musical, like Hamilton (about the first US Sec of the Treasury).



Dessa: "Hold my beer."

Doves on the left Hawks on the right Crosstalk in the flock tryna fight mid-flight But here comes Yellen with that inside voice Never mind the mild manner, policies make noise She's 5-foot nothing, but hand to God She can pop a collar, she can rock a power bob Bay Ridge represent! Brooklyn's in the cabinet! Damn, Janet, go and get it — Fifth in line for president! She knows the kinda stimulus it takes to pass a buck I heard she called the housing crisis She's qualified as ffff — It only took a couple centuries The first female secretary of the treasury

Image: Screengrab