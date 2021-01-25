"Who's Yellen Now?" A hip hop tribute to new Sec of the Treasury

During Biden's announcement of his Secretary of the Treasury pick, Janet Yellen, he made a quip about her now needing her own musical, like Hamilton (about the first US Sec of the Treasury).
Dessa: "Hold my beer."
Doves on the left
Hawks on the right
Crosstalk in the flock tryna fight mid-flight
But here comes Yellen with that inside voice
Never mind the mild manner, policies make noise
She's 5-foot nothing, but hand to God
She can pop a collar, she can rock a power bob
Bay Ridge represent!
Brooklyn's in the cabinet!
Damn, Janet, go and get it —
Fifth in line for president!
She knows the kinda stimulus it takes to pass a buck
I heard she called the housing crisis
She's qualified as ffff —
It only took a couple centuries
The first female secretary of the treasury
Image: Screengrab