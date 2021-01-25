"Who's Yellen Now?" A hip hop tribute to new Sec of the Treasury

Gareth Branwyn

During Biden's announcement of his Secretary of the Treasury pick, Janet Yellen, he made a quip about her now needing her own musical, like Hamilton (about the first US Sec of the Treasury).

Dessa: "Hold my beer."

Doves on the left

Hawks on the right

 Crosstalk in the flock tryna fight mid-flight

 But here comes Yellen with that inside voice

 Never mind the mild manner, policies make noise

 She's 5-foot nothing, but hand to God

 She can pop a collar, she can rock a power bob

 Bay Ridge represent!

 Brooklyn's in the cabinet!

 Damn, Janet, go and get it —

 Fifth in line for president!

 She knows the kinda stimulus it takes to pass a buck

 I heard she called the housing crisis 

 She's qualified as ffff —

 It only took a couple centuries

 The first female secretary of the treasury

Image: Screengrab