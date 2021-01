• Regular COVID press briefings to be held 3x a week with Fauci and others

"The Biden White House is holding its first Covid response team press briefing tomorrow. @PressSec says they'll be held three times a week. Briefers are Fauci, Nunez-Smith, Slavitt, Walensky and Zients."

— Jennifer Epstein [@jeneps], White House reporter at Bloomberg News.

Here's a screenshot of the press email that just went out tonight, Tuesday January 26.