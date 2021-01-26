This fox can jump high, but not high enough to get out of a pit it's fallen into. Eventually it realizes that a man with a rope offers a way out.
Man offers lifeline to fox trapped in a pit
Chemistry prof from Periodic Videos finally watches 'Breaking Bad'
Six years after dismissing 'Breaking Bad' as unworthy of his time, host Sir Martyn Poliakoff of the popular YouTube channel Periodic Videos was persuaded to watch the show about chemistry's greatest fictional anti-hero. Here's how you know it's going to be good: "I had to look up methamphetamine…" Image: YouTube / Periodic Videos READ THE REST
This is the winner of the official Prize for Oddest Book Title of the Year
The BookSeller has announced the winner of its 42nd Diagram Prize for Oddest Book Title of the Year. The honors go to… A Dog Pissing at the Edge of a Path: Animal Metaphors in Eastern Indonesian Society by Gregory Forth It's the first time a Canadian author has received the prize. Here is the rest… READ THE REST
Portland mayor Ted Wheeler pepper sprays maskless man who "accosted" him
Portland mayor Ted Wheeler was leaving McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House with former mayor Sam Adams Sunday night when a middle-aged white man approached them. Speaking to Wheeler, he accused them of sitting too close together while dining. After a bit of back and forth, Wheeler pepper sprayed him. According to a recording you… READ THE REST
The charcoal grill throws almost no smoke, is fully portable in use, and delivers flavorful food
Ask any griller whether they'd rather eat food cooked over charcoal or gas – and it probably won't be much of an argument. For the rich, smoky flavoring alone, most fans of the grilling arts would pick briquette-seared meats, veggies, and more over those cooked under propane any day. Of course, that doesn't mean charcoal… READ THE REST
Save 20% on this surreal print from the Hidden Moves art collection
"Art is the journey of a free soul." – Alev Oguz There's probably nothing in your home that makes a more immediate statement about you and the person you are than what's hanging on your walls. And, when what's hanging on your walls is Welsh artist and designer Rhys Owens…well, that's a very particular statement… READ THE REST
It's a lamp that looks like an active thundercloud and you will be utterly transfixed
Even if you aren't usually a contemplative type, there is a power and majesty that washes over you as you watch a cloud roll across the sky. From stringy, wispy cirrus clouds, to serious, storm-bearing nimbus formations, clouds are nature in physical form – and they're deeply hypnotic. That's probably why this Interactive Cloud Lamp… READ THE REST