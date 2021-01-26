Ohio lawmaker who suggested "colored population" get Covid due to poor hygiene will lead state health panel

Ohio State Sen. Stephen Huffman has been appointed by Senate President Matt Huffman to lead the state Senate's health panel.

Stephen Huffman made news last year by suggesting, in the form of a question, that "the colored population" contracted Covid-19 at higher rates because of poor hygiene. Matt Huffman is his cousin.

"Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear a mask? Or do not socially distance themselves? Could that be the explanation for why the higher incidence?"The witness at the hearing where Huffman asked the question, Angela Dawson, who serves as the executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, quickly dismissed his assertion, saying emphatically: "That is not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country."

No points for guessing which party these guys are with.