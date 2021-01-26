Oregon GOP Party lies about Capitol riot, says it's a "false flag" to "discredit President Trump"

Many well-known Nazis, QAnon cultists, white supremacists, and Pinochet-loving fascists were photographed rioting in the Capitol on January 6. It's not surprising that the Oregon Republican Party is lying about it. They say the riot was thrown by people who pretended to be Nazis, white supremacists, and Pinochet-loving fascists to try to make them look bad.

From The Washington Post:

Last week, the state party released a resolution passed by its executive committee that says the supposedly fake operation was meant to undermine Trump and give more power to President Biden, citing websites by John Solomon and the Trump-friendly Epoch Times.

"The violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democratic goal of seizing total power," the resolution says.

…

So far, more than 100 rioters — an overwhelming majority of whom are fierce Trump supporters — have been charged for their actions earlier this month.