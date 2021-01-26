For the last few months, Kevin Kelly, Claudia Dawson, and I have been making short videos of things we like. The videos are companions to our weekly Recomendo newsletter, which has short recommendations of six things. In this episode, we look at quick hose connectors, hair shears, and water-slide decals for making custom mugs/
Recomendo videos: Quick hose connectors/Professional scissors/Make a custom mug
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
These rubber shoes look better than Crocs (and are cheaper)
I've been wearing rubber shoes like these for at least 8 years. (Cory turned me on to them). No socks needed. You can step down on the heel and turn them into slippers. Comfortable, whisper-quiet, and feather-light. Dishwasher friendly (I sometimes take them into the shower to clean them). I even wore them once in… READ THE REST
Excellent cheap puzzle book: The Moscow Puzzles: 359 Mathematical Recreations
I bought the Dover edition The Moscow Puzzles in 2014, and it's still one of my all-time favorite puzzle books. Here are a few samples: Book description: This is, quite simply, the best and most popular puzzle book ever published in the Soviet Union. Since its first appearance in 1956 there have been eight editions… READ THE REST
Philips wireless dimmer switch – hassle free lighting
We got a Philips Hue wireless dimmer switch and bulb for our bedroom in 2017 and it has not failed us once. It's not an Internet of Things gadget that requires using your smartphone to turn on a light bulb. It's just a wireless switch that you stick to your wall. The little remote can… READ THE REST
Consumer Reports loves the GhostBed… After trying out the memory foam, you probably will too
It's not often you find an industry where the top-selling product is also the one that customers find the least satisfying. That dichotomy pretty well sums up why buying a mattress turns out to be so much tougher than people expect. According to Consumer Reports, about a third of all mattresses sold are innerspring mattresses… READ THE REST
The charcoal grill throws almost no smoke, is fully portable in use, and delivers flavorful food
Ask any griller whether they'd rather eat food cooked over charcoal or gas – and it probably won't be much of an argument. For the rich, smoky flavoring alone, most fans of the grilling arts would pick briquette-seared meats, veggies, and more over those cooked under propane any day. Of course, that doesn't mean charcoal… READ THE REST
Save 20% on this surreal print from the Hidden Moves art collection
"Art is the journey of a free soul." – Alev Oguz There's probably nothing in your home that makes a more immediate statement about you and the person you are than what's hanging on your walls. And, when what's hanging on your walls is Welsh artist and designer Rhys Owens…well, that's a very particular statement… READ THE REST