Rich casino exec and actress wife charged with chartering plane to Yukon and taking vaccine meant for Indigenous elders

Authorities soon found that the couple were actually wealthy Vancouver residents who had chartered a private plane to the isolated outpost so that they could get shots intended to protect vulnerable Indigenous elders.

"I can't believe I've ever seen or heard of such a despicable, disgusting sense of entitlement and lack of a moral compass," Mike Farnworth, the British Columbia solicitor general, said Monday, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Canadian media outlets have identified the couple as casino executive Rodney Baker, 55, and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, a 32-year-old actress whose recent credits include the 2020 films "Fatman" and "Chick Fight." Each faces fines totaling the equivalent of about $900 for violating quarantine guidelines. Neither could immediately be reached for comment late Monday, and it was not clear whether they have attorneys.