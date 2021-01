Auldin Maxwell, 12, stacked 693 Jenga blocks atop a single vertical block. He now holds the Guinness World Record for, you guessed it, "Most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga block."

"I created different types of patterns on the ground I could make, and then I tested it out and I will see which ones work and which ones can hold the most on stuff," said Maxwell, a seventh grade student in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

(UPI)