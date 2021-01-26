Target and Costco "refuse to profit from chained monkeys"

Target has joined Costco in its boycott of Chaokoh brand coconut milk, which reputedly forces monkeys into harvesting coconuts, in chains.

ABC7 Chicago:

"By dropping Chaokoh, Target is joining thousands of stores that refuse to profit from chained monkeys' misery," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA exposés have confirmed that Thai coconut producers are exploiting monkeys and lying about it, so there's no excuse for any grocery store to keep Chaokoh on its shelves."

According to PETA, 26,000 stores including chains Wegmans, Food Lion and Stop & Shop have cut ties with the coconut milk brand.