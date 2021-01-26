Teen who told the FBI on his father for breaking into Capitol is now in hiding

Jackson Reffitt, the 18-year-old who tipped off the FBI after his father had taken part in breaking into the Capitol, "is now in hiding," according to ABC, and has no communication with his family.
While his father was participating in the Capitol riot on January 6, he was texting his family in real time with updates. "He was enthusiastic. He was through the roof," Jackson told Good Morning America. "It was pretty surreal to hear him talk as if this was something that is going to save our family."
After his father had come back from the historical siege, he had told Jackson and his brother "If you turn me in, you're a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot." But Jackson felt like he had to do the right thing.
From ABC:
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Jackson's father, Guy Reffitt, at their home in Wylie, Texas, northeast of Dallas, on Jan. 15. He is accused of unlawful entry on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice…
Jackson Reffitt told ABC News that he is now in hiding and has cut ties with his family, who he said is upset with him for calling the FBI tip line weeks before the Capitol siege to alert them about his father.
"At first, he was talking down to anyone against his opinion. For example, he would say that liberals wouldn't survive in this world," Jackson Reffitt said. "I didn't know what he was doing online, but I've heard what he's been talking about — he's been hyping something up. I had no idea what it was, and I'd rather contact authorities than know what was going to happen."