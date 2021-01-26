Teen who told the FBI on his father for breaking into Capitol is now in hiding

Jackson Reffitt, the 18-year-old who tipped off the FBI after his father had taken part in breaking into the Capitol, "is now in hiding," according to ABC, and has no communication with his family.

While his father was participating in the Capitol riot on January 6, he was texting his family in real time with updates. "He was enthusiastic. He was through the roof," Jackson told Good Morning America. "It was pretty surreal to hear him talk as if this was something that is going to save our family."

After his father had come back from the historical siege, he had told Jackson and his brother "If you turn me in, you're a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot." But Jackson felt like he had to do the right thing.

From ABC: