The Wayfarer combines style and function in a brilliant, yet attractive travel bag

It's the carrot on the end of the stick that's kept many of us going for the past year. Someday, hopefully someday soon, travel will resume. And, not just driving an hour or two on a day trip style travel. We're talking grand, get-on-a-plane-and-really-go-somewhere travel. And when that glorious day comes, we all want to be ready.

Being ready will definitely include the right accessories – of which, the perfect piece of travel-friendly luggage is unquestionably key. The Wayfarer Men's Bag from Harp and Hill looks to answer that call with a stylish, functional bag, employing all the necessary flash and versatility to take the crown as your one, true travel bag.

Since their founding in 2018, Harp and Hill have adhered to a mission of helping travelers do their thing out in the world with both style and substance.

The Wayfarer is the clear distillation of that philosophy, a carrier that looks like it costs a fortune (it doesn't), even while it appears loaded with carrying options (it is). Crafted from ultra-lightweight microfiber leather and nylon, this over 18-inch high, nearly foot-long bag has the feel of a trim, heading-for-the-office type carrier, even while its interior is best suited for life on the road. If your head harbors visions of a duffel bag crossed with a more traditional suitcase, you're on the right track.

Inside, users find dual compartments for easy organization, including padded laptop sleeves that connect to the top zipper for easy access. That helps make sure your laptop or other vital tech never sinks to the bottom of your bag, requiring all kinds of digging to pull out again.

Travel in the 21st century still means you need to stay in communication. With that in mind, the Wayfarer is ready for that eventuality, as well with a built-in USB 3.0 port for quick and easy power-ups when needed. You'll need to equip it with a charger of your own, but it's still a tidy, efficient means to make sure your smartphone never blinks to black from lack of juice while you're out and about.

As a carry-on, it can slide easily under a plane seat, while also serving as a compact home-away-from-home no matter where you end up.

Right now, you can save almost $50 off the price of The Wayfarer Men's Bag, a $275 bag now on sale for just $229.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.