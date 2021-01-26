Watch a woman get a massage with a huge blade, mallets, and a hammer

I ran across this video on Reddit and at first it looks like this woman has entered a torture chamber. After the camera zooms in on an assortment of mallets and a huge blade, the woman lies down on a table to get pounded with said mallets and blade, as well as a hammer, sticks, and some kind of vice.

She unfortunately gives us no details on her YouTube page, and in her title calls the whole experience a "Chinese knife massage." But when I googled "massage with mallets," some sites about "tok sen" came up – a massage from northern Thailand that uses mallets. Athough she looks (and sounds) scared and sometimes in a little pain, I have to say, it looks really relaxing to me!