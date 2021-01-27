80,000 dead of Covid in January, America's worst month yet

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that about 80,000 people died of Covid in America in January, making it the worst month so far in the pandemic. CNN:

"The brutal truth is it's going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. Months. In the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against Covid-19," [President] Biden said while announcing the federal government would buy and distribute more vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

February has a good shot at bringing the U.S. to half a million dead since it began.