A Japanese air conditioner in the 80s came with its own vinyl soundtrack

From the Amazon.com description for the vinyl reissue of Takashi Kokubo's Get at the Wave:

Recorded in 1987 as promotion for a luxury air conditioning line, Takashi Kokubo's Balearic gem "A Dream Sails Out To Sea" gets first ever official release from Lag Records, complete with previously unheard music. […] Originally composed to 'soundtrack' a high-end air conditioning line from Japanese electronic giant Sanyo, the album was meant to transport the consumer into a paradise far away from the heat and hurry of urban life. One listen to something as splendorous as 'Underwater Dreaming', and it's mission accomplished.

That's right: Sanyo commissioned and released an "image album" as a promotional accompaniment to an air conditioner.

The 80s were truly amazing.

