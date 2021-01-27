New sighting of a thylacine, a thought-to-be-extinct carnivorous marsupial

As my fellow thylacine aficionado David says, "The Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) was a beautiful carnivorous marsupial that went extinct in the 1930s in part due to human hunting and encroachment on the animal's natural habitats." Here's footage from the early 1930s that shows one of the few remaining thylacines in captivity at the time.

Mysterious Universe reports that someone from Australia claims to have spotted three thylacines in the wild:

Thylacine sighting: 21/01/21

At approximately 6.00 am SA time 2 days ago, a man leaving his home for work froze in awe at what he was seeing in the front part of his property in the Adelaide Hills when he saw what he could only describe as a female Thylacine with 2 young darting around very quickly about 6-10m away. He didn't have his phone on him at the time and was amazed at what he was seeing. The man's wife had previously told him of a large animal she saw at dusk approx 3 years ago near a small dam on the property, and at the time, he thought she was seeing things.

[Image: By Joseph Wolf – Proceedings of the Zoological Society of London 1850 (web), Public Domain]