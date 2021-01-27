No, Biden didn't have Trump's "Diet Coke" button removed from the Oval Office

Last week, photos of Biden in the Oval Office no longer showed Trump's "Diet Coke" button on the Resolute Desk. Trump used the button, officially called the Usher Call button, to summon his favorite cola. In the photo above, you can see the button encased in the wood brick beside the telephone.

"Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," Trump reportedly once said.

The button (actually buttons) are apparently back in place but their new purpose has not been disclosed. From Politico:

(A White House official) unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for. "Don't have anything for you on that," the official said. Nightly has previously reported that Biden is a big fan of Orange Gatorade. Trump used the button to order Diet Cokes. "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," Trump once told a journalist. A former Trump White House official said Trump didn't actually use the famous button very often. He would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed. The former official said there's another similar button next to the chair by the fireplace.