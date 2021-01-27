Officer slams high school student to the ground so hard she is motionless

A school officer in Florida was just supposed to be breaking up a fight at Liberty High School in Kissimmee. Instead, he slams a female student so hard onto the concrete ground that she seems to be knocked out. He then proceeds to put handcuffs on her while she lies there motionless.

This is in #Florida at Liberty High school. The school "cop" body slams female student to the floor. No excuse for this‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/h4xR3Y5n3A

From CBS:

The officer is an employee of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, which said Tuesday evening that it's collecting video and witness statements.

The Sheriff's Office also said the officer "was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting another student in the hallway when the deputy took her into custody."

The Sheriff's Office didn't release information on the student's condition, the school resource officer who slammed the student, or the deputy who stood over them.