The M5Paper ($70) has WiFi and Bluetooth and can be programmed with the Arduino IDE and microPython. The coolest thing about it is its touchscreen eInk display. It also has microSD storage, which makes me think this could be the basis of an offline Wikipedia reader, like the late great WikiReader.
Overview of the M5Paper eInk development board
