Relax with water dancing in this singing bowl

Longtime fans of cymatics will love this water-filled Tibetan singing bowl:
Singing bowl with water played with a large suede covered mallet to produce water fountains. The singing bowl filled with water is played around the rim and creates different surface patterns that chase each other around the bowl in rhythmic waves before bubbling up into water fountains in and above the bowl.
If you would like to learn more about cymatics, Hans Jenny's Cymatics remains the seminal text.
Image: YouTube / Sound-and-Silence Resonant Healing