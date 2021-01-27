Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, was on Scott Wapner's Fast Money: Halftime Report on CNBC to defend Robinhood and Redditor's buying up of Gamestop stock and spoiling the plans of market-manipulating hedge fund short sellers. Wapner thinks it's an outrage but Palihapitiya points out that "so-called momentum trading" is regularly practiced by quant traders and no one blinks an eye. It's only when non-one-percenters do it (and when it hurts the one-percenters) that it suddenly becomes a catastrophe that must be stopped.
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya praises Redditors for buying Gamestop
- GameStop
- wall street bets
