Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya praises Redditors for buying Gamestop

This is good TV pic.twitter.com/mSnTIWfT5p — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 27, 2021

Chamath Palihapitiya talks about war between WallStreetBets and Hedge Funds on Wall Street ~ CNBC pic.twitter.com/KavBtwsy9p — Bull Investment (@BullInvestPR) January 27, 2021

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, was on Scott Wapner's Fast Money: Halftime Report on CNBC to defend Robinhood and Redditor's buying up of Gamestop stock and spoiling the plans of market-manipulating hedge fund short sellers. Wapner thinks it's an outrage but Palihapitiya points out that "so-called momentum trading" is regularly practiced by quant traders and no one blinks an eye. It's only when non-one-percenters do it (and when it hurts the one-percenters) that it suddenly becomes a catastrophe that must be stopped.