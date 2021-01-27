YouTube demonetizes Rudy Giuliani

YouTube kicked Rudy Guiliani out of its partner program for at least 30 days, reports MSNBC. Trump's personal lawyer will no longer get paid by the company to post conspiracy theories and beg there.

On Monday, Giuliani was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems, a maker of election equipment that is the target of many conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his allies. The company said its reputation was hurt by a "big lie" spread by Giuliani.

Dominion's sudden and aggressive litigation against Giuliani and other conspiracy theorists appears to have lit a fire at a platform hitherto happy to profit from it all.