AOC exposes Kevin McCarthy as weak House Minority Leader who now kowtows to QAnon

On MSNBC Wednesday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't mince words when she explains who is now in charge of the GOP.

The question she was asked in this clip was, "How do you understand the nature of the caucus of the Republican party that you serve with right now in the aftermath of this [Capitol siege of Jan 6] and the vote they took to overturn the election, and this desire to, quote, turn the page."

AOC responds with a chilling answer, explaining the quick shift the GOP has taken from December 2020 to now. She begins by saying she senses "a profound difference between the Republican caucus of last term… and the Republican caucus of this term."

"Last term," she says, "the Republican congress was one of extreme fealty to Donald Trump. There were some that were true believers, others that simply remained quiet out of cowardice and out of fear of the president's retribution. But this term, there are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus."

She talks about Kevin McCarthy's response to "white supremacists' vitriol": "In the House Republican caucus, Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around…. What is he going to tell them? Keep it up? Because there are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence. There's no consequences for racism. No consequences for misogyny. No consequences for insurrection."

"We really need to ask ourselves what they are evolving into, because this is no longer a party of limited government – this is about something much more nefarious."