While BBC Wales guest Yvette Amos talked about the pandemic, viewers were paying more attention to her bookcase – or the penis in the bookcase, to be exact. And, brought to my attention by HuffPost, "another shelf features the X-rated drawing game Scrawl and the door just beyond has bloody handprints." Sounds like someone has been having a good time during the pandemic.
BBC guest talks about important stuff while penis salutes us in the background
