BBC guest talks about important stuff while penis salutes us in the background

Carla Sinclair

While BBC Wales guest Yvette Amos talked about the pandemic, viewers were paying more attention to her bookcase – or the penis in the bookcase, to be exact. And, brought to my attention by HuffPost, "another shelf features the X-rated drawing game Scrawl and the door just beyond has bloody handprints." Sounds like someone has been having a good time during the pandemic.