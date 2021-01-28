Biden to visit Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland to visit with wounded service members

President Joe Biden tomorrow afternoon (Friday, January 29th) will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland to visit with wounded service members. [via]
