Leon Cooperman (net worth $3.2 billion) is angry that hungry, out of work people are receiving government assistance. He told CNBC: "The reason the market is doing what it's doing is people are sitting at home getting checks from the government. This fair share, is a BULLSHIT concept. It's just a way of attacking wealthy people and I think it inappropriate and we all gotta work together and pull together."
Billionaire Hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman is furious that poor people have received tiny checks to keep their kids from starving
