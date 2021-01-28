Fire Department Chronicles is an actual firefighter. He inserts himself into scenes from TV shows that depict firefighting but are written people who don't know anything about firefighting. Greenscreened-in, he berates the stupid characters.
Firefighter greenscreens self into badly-written firefighting show to berate its inept characters
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- firefighting
- sarcasm
- tv
The connection between Richard Nixon and the Brady Bunch
As we compare Nixon to Trump, which apparently Trump really doesn't want people doing, let's also consider the connection between Nixon and the Brady Bunch. The promo above is from Nick At Nite in 1999 which, of course, was the year that Trump announced his presidential exploratory committee. Coincidence? I think not. READ THE REST
Danny Boyle is directing a new biopic miniseries about the Sex Pistols
Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) is directing a six episode biopic about punk pioneers the Sex Pistols. Titled "Pistol," it's based on the book "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol" by the band's guitarist Steve Jones. "Imagine breaking into the world of 'The Crown' and 'Downton Abbey' with your mates and screaming your songs… READ THE REST
David Hasselhoff is auctioning off KITT from Knight Rider
Actor David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his personal KITT car that he reportedly acquired at the end of the TV series. At the time of this writing, the high bid is already approaching $1 million with two weeks still go. According to the listing, if the "hammer price exceeds 25% above reserve price, the Hoff… READ THE REST
This desk riser gives you the multi-level space to work that most risers can't
While makers of desk risers often have their hearts in the right place, they haven't always considered some of the practicalities of standing desk work. Like…if you're standing and staring at a raised computer display on a small riser, do you really want to keep reaching down because the keyboard level only has room for… READ THE REST
This DevOps training can get you started toward becoming a new development superstar
It's IT development for the 21st century. DevOps basically takes a holistic approach to product development, bringing together programmers and operations engineers right from the start of a project's life-cycle. Rather than the usual push-pull that comes when big idea guys run into nuts-and-bolts functionality guys, this process makes sure a finished product forms with… READ THE REST
This skewer set will make you wish it was summer right now
There's a noticeable change in the air after the start of a new year. Sure, there's the optimism of a fresh start, and all the other yadda yadda that greets the calendar change. But, even though it's still the dead of winter, your mind does start projecting into the future a bit more. Within a… READ THE REST