A man hiking in the Everglades was blocked by two alligators on his way back to his car. One courteously got out of the way, but the other wasn't as considerate. At first he tried to talk some sense into it, repeating "Get! Get!" and "Get out of the way!" But when the hardheaded reptile dug in its heels, the man was left with no choice but to go around it by leaping over its tail and making a run for it.
How to cross an alligator when it's blocking your way
- Delightful Creatures
