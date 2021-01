Kraft is releasing a limited-edition Valentine's Day version of its iconic macaroni and cheese. According to a press release, the box "includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor."

According to Today.com, a company spokesperson says "the vibrant pink hue comes from beetroot and carrot concentrates. As for what makes it tastes like candy, the extra packet of powder contains fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract, they said."