The Hawaii International Film Festival is hosting an online Director's Cut screening of seven of Wong Kar Wai's best works, recently treated to a 4K restoration by Janus Films. I can't think of a better escape right now than to hole up and binge the moody, cool, and visually stunning work of Kar Wai. If you've never seen his work and only want to dip a toe in, start with either Chungking Express or In the Mood for Love.

Chungking Express, 1994

The films are available to screen throughout February.