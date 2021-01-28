US Capitol police have arrested a man carrying a gun and ammo

Yesterday, US Capitol Police arrested an individual carrying a gun and ammo outside the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial. According to the police report, he was packing a .9mm Sig Sauer handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition. From CNN:
A Capitol Police officer made contact with the unidentified man when he was seen parked in the middle of the intersection near the US Capitol, according to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department.
image: crop of original by Martin Falbisoner (CC BY-SA 3.0)