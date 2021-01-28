This outtake from DA Pennebaker's documentary "Don't Look Back" finds Marianne Faithfull and Joan Baez singing "As Tears Go By" as Bob Dylan types away in the background. He is apparently working on his first book, Tarantula.
Image: YouTube
Marianne Faithfull and Joan Baez sing "As Tears Go By" in Dylan's hotel room, 1965
bob dylan
documentaries
joan Baez
Marianne Faithfull
Rolling Stones
