Marianne Faithfull and Joan Baez sing "As Tears Go By" in Dylan's hotel room, 1965

Gareth Branwyn

This outtake from DA Pennebaker's documentary "Don't Look Back" finds Marianne Faithfull and Joan Baez singing "As Tears Go By" as Bob Dylan types away in the background. He is apparently working on his first book, Tarantula.

Image: YouTube