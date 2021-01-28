More live video of toxic Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing little kids

Mark Frauenfelder
More video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following and harassing children who are school shooting survivors from PublicFreakout

More video has surfaced of Rep. Marjorie "Frazzledrip" Greene haranguing kids about their efforts to stop children from being mass murdered at school. The fact that the GOP is supporting this unhinged hate-spewing QAnon promotor shows you just how far the party has descended.

Toxic Republican Majorie Taylor Green apparently harasses Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg
Toxic Republican Majorie Taylor Greene believes in the insanely stupid frazzledrip conspiracy