More video has surfaced of Rep. Marjorie "Frazzledrip" Greene haranguing kids about their efforts to stop children from being mass murdered at school. The fact that the GOP is supporting this unhinged hate-spewing QAnon promotor shows you just how far the party has descended.
More live video of toxic Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing little kids
"A bullet to the head": Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene approved of posts calling for Pelosi, Obama, Hillary Clinton and FBI agents to be executed
CNN reports that Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theorist who this year joined her Republican colleagues in congress, liked and responded approvingly to posts calling for her Democrat colleagues to be put to death. In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to… READ THE REST
