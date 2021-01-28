On Twitter, many follow @robinhood en masse not realizing it's The Robin Hood Society of Sherwood, UK

Ah, yes, another case of mistaken social media handle identity.

The World Wide Robin Hood Society, based in the heart of Sherwood, Nottingham, England, has a bunch of new followers on Twitter.

CNN's Brian Fung observed, "People appear to be following @robinhood en masse without realizing that the handle belongs to the Robin Hood society in the UK, not the stock trading platform."

Oops.

Lovely to have all these new followers .. can we just check that you know that you're following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood 🙌 — Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021

The Robin Hood you are probably looking for, if you're looking for the account related to the whole GameStop stock short shenanigins, is @RobinhoodApp.

In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021

