On Twitter, many follow @robinhood en masse not realizing it's The Robin Hood Society of Sherwood, UK

Ah, yes, another case of mistaken social media handle identity.
The World Wide Robin Hood Society, based in the heart of Sherwood, Nottingham, England, has a bunch of new followers on Twitter.
CNN's Brian Fung observed, "People appear to be following @robinhood en masse without realizing that the handle belongs to the Robin Hood society in the UK, not the stock trading platform."
Oops.
The Robin Hood you are probably looking for, if you're looking for the account related to the whole GameStop stock short shenanigins, is @RobinhoodApp.
More about all of this malarkey in Rob's earlier post.