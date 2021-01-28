Plot denied to family at "whites-only" Louisiana cemetary

A widow headed to Oaklin Springs Cemetary in Oberlin, Louisiana, only to learn it would not be the final resting place for her husband, Darrell Semien, a Sheriff's deputy who died last week. The cemetary was "whites only", she was told, "no coloreds allowed." The widow, Karla Semien, told KPLC News that she was "told to leave the grounds."

"It was in their by-laws that the cemetery was 'white's only,'" says widow Karla Semien. "I just kinda looked at her and she said 'there's no coloreds allowed.'"

"Just blatantly, with no remorse, I can't sell you a plot for your husband," says Semien's daughter, Kimberly Curly.

The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings…"