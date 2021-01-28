Snowman exacts revenge on attacker

Mark Frauenfelder
Get what you deserve from WTF

A human happened upon a snowman, and perhaps feeling intimidated by the silently aloof sentinel, kicked a hole in its chest. Emboldened by the snowman's refusal to fight back, the human escalated their attack, knocking over the snowman, then climbing on top of its prostrate form to deliver a deadly blow by jumping on it. But the snowman had one final trick in store for the human.