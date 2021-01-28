This AWS training will help you understand how to make the most of the cloud platform

Not everything suffers in the midst of a pandemic. In fact, some companies thrived as processes and behaviors changed in the wake of COVID-19.

Look no further than the growth of cloud-based computing since the start of last year. According to the State of Tech Spend Report from IT management firm Flexera, After work-from-home orders and other changes put business migration to cloud-based platforms into overdrive last year, that process is expected to continue in 2021, with almost half of all firms saying they expect to spend more on public cloud services this year over last.

So if you're eyeing an IT career, there could be no more blaring a signal that it's time to embrace the cloud. That also means embracing its dominant provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Right now, The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle is the ultimate introduction to learning this foundational platform and understand exactly what it takes to run an AWS-hosted network.

This collection brings together a foursome of insightful learning sessions from catalogs of the IT training experts at Certs School — and it begins with the AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training course. For those who have never dabbled in the cloud before, this is the training where you get a taste of everything available to a network in the AWS ecosystem and the tools you can use to get the most out of it.

Next, the AWS Solution Architect Certification Training goes deeper into the cloud, explaining the steps for designing, planning, and then ultimately building up a business network while adhering to all of Amazon's best practices.

The training continues in the AWS Sysops Associate Certification Training as users go further into the nuts and bolts of system operations, including how to manage data moving in both directions through your network, how to put cost controls in place, and steps for optimizing all the tools in the AWS toolbox.

To close, users will also get familiar with Puppet, which helps builders automatically build out their IT infrastructure across their entire network. With The Puppet Training Certification course, students are then equipped to better monitor scalability, redundancy, performance, and more all thanks to Puppet.

The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Bundle usually sells for $2,500, but right now, it's available for a fraction of that cost, just $59.99.

